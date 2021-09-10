Busoga, Bunyoro public universities will be operational next year – Nabbanja

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The government has embarked on establishing public Universities across the country to accommodate the growing number of students in the country.

The Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja says two Universities, Bunyoro University and Busoga University will be operating in the financial year 2022/2023. Nabbanja made the statements on Thursday while answering questions from Buyanja East MP Emily Kugonza who asked for an update about government plans to open a public University in Bunyoro.

President Museveni accepted calls for the establishment of a University in Bunyoro in August, after another plea by the Omukama of Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom, Solomon Gafabusa Iguru. This was just one of the many demands for public universities in the regions, as many leaders see it as an opportunity for the specific regions to develop.

Just on Wednesday, Members of Parliament from Busoga region led by their chairperson Stephen Kisa, the Luuka county MP also called for the establishment of a public university in Busoga. The current Busoga University is run as a private institution, affiliated with the Central Busoga Diocese of the Church of Uganda.

Answering to their calls, Nabbanja said that the government is fast-tracking the process of establishing public universities across the country, and that a taskforce has been formed to foresee this. She says for the Bunyoro region, a stakeholders engagement has been done, and a taskforce has been set up to oversee the process.

If the two Universities are set up, it will bring the number of public Universities to 11. The move would also mean that President Museveni’s vision to have each of the original 18 districts of Uganda get a University is taking shape.

So far, the public Universities include; Mbarara University, Kabale University, Mountains of the Moon University, Gulu University, Lira University, Muni University, Soroti University, Busitema University. Others are Makerere University and Kyambogo University.

******

URN