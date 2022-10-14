Busoga becomes a powerhouse for talented players

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Busoga Kingdom’s partnership with MTN Uganda signed two years ago has started to yield positive results as the kingdom’s Annual Masaza Cup becomes a conveyor belt of talented players to the big league and Uganda Premier League.

The partnership worth Shs400million aimed to support the kingdom’s social, economic, and, cultural programs touching on sports, health, and, education.

This is premised on the fact that cultural institutions play a pivotal role in the revitalization, maintenance, and documentation of peoples’ cultural heritage as well as facilitating their subject’s social and economic well-being through such interactions and engagements.

Amin Bossa, the minister for sports in the Busoga Kingdom said more than 10 players from the 14 teams in the kingdom have been identified and signed with big teams.

“Sincerely, there has been a lot of impacts because some players in our village teams have been identified and signed up with the big league and others have gone directly to the Uganda Premier League,” he said.

“Busoga region is a powerhouse when it comes to talent but some of these players come from very deep villages where they cannot be identified. This MTN-sponsored tournament has helped us identify and brought them to the limelight.”

Bossa cites former Bunha FC players, Ronald Obelle and Cosia Waiswa, who have since joined Gadafi FC and Kyetume FC, respectively. He said Umar Kyenyune and Pascal Ngobi from Butembe FC have since joined Jinja North and BUL FC respectively as Bashan Mugwa from Bukooli Bugiri has joined Busoga United.

He said the MTN-Uganda sponsorship in the kingdom especially sports has also increased social cohesion and interaction among residents.

“This is the first time we had Bulamogi FC on board playing in the Masaza Cup. They played right from the first game to the time when they were shown the exit in the quarter-finals. They had never been with us for the past four editions. This means that MTN Uganda brought something new on board,” Bossa said.

“We had people of Namayingo complaining all the time saying ‘we used to segregate them because they speak Lusamia’ but the fact that they participated and even won the trophy shows that there is now a great link between the subjects and the kingdom and that we are one irrespective of the different languages spoken.”

He said MTN Uganda’s other sponsored activities in the Busoga kingdom especially palliative care have inspired the local people to love the kingdom more than before.

Residents including Julius Lukungu, former technical director at Butembe FC say MTN Uganda sponsorship in the Busoga Kingdom has transformed sporting activities and people’s lives.

“MTN Uganda’s involvement in the kingdom’s sports activities has improved the general organization of activities, improved the players’ dress codes, and, sparked an increased in the spectators,” he said.

“The residents are now more social than ever and others have made more friends from other counties rather than their own.”

Yusuf Waiswa, an administrator in Jinja City said the kingdom’s continued partnership with MTN Uganda will transform Busoga Kingdom forever going forward.

The telecom also plans to hold the first-ever “Obugaali Bwa Masaza” bicycle races in the Kingdom on a date to be communicated.

Bryan Mbasa, the Senior Manager MTN Uganda Foundation said they are glad that the company is creating a big impact in the kingdom and its people.

“MTN Uganda believes that communities that participate in various activities together develop strong social bonds and people generally live healthier and happier,” he said.

“We are, therefore, committed that the lives of the people we serve is transformed.