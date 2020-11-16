Busiu health centre generator dysfunctional for 17 years

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The generator at Busiu Health Center IV in Mbale district has remained dysfunctional for the last 17 years.

Information obtained by URN shows that the generator has never been repaired since it broke down in 2003.

Mbale District Health Officer, Dr. Jonathan Wangisi, says his office has severally written to the Health Ministry about the need to repair the generator but they haven’t received any response yet the district lacks money for the required repairs.

He, however, couldn’t reveal the kind of repairs needed and how much is required for the works. The faulty generators is a major concern to residents.

Samuel Nadaa, one of the patients our reporter found at Busiu health center IV, says patients in the wards spend the night in darkness whenever the power goes off.

Suzan Wetuunga, another patient says expectant mothers and patients in need of surgery are often referred to Mbale Regional Referral Hospital because Busiu health center IV experiences regular load shadings.

She asks the Health ministry to come to their rescue and repair the generator such that patients can get services at the health centre.

Moses Samali, the Busiu Town Council LC III chairperson, says they have raised the issue of the generator with the Mbale district health office but nothing has been done to fix it.

He wants the ministry to fix the generator or secure a new one altogether for the health center.

