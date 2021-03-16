Busitema university students strike for missing lectures

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Students of Busitima University Mbale branch have staged a demonstration accusing their lecturers of failing to conduct lessons for three weeks.

The students locked their lecturers inside the campus before storming the streets with placards condemning their lecturers for failure to teach them.

Some of the students said they were forced to demonstrate to compel management to act on the lecturers or refund their tuition.

Alex Odoi, the guild president of Busitima university Mbale branch said missing even a single lecture is likely to compromise the quality of students produced by the campus.

Julius Wanbire, the DEAN of the school apologized to the students and called for calm saying that the issue of none teaching is currently being handled at administratively confirming that soon lectures are going to start before the end of this week.

Lecturers in Public universities laid down their tools last month to compel the government to pay them their salary enhancement arrears dating back to 2015.

Through the Forum for Academic Staff Association in Public Universities (FAPSU) the lecturers want the government to release Shs129.24b for full enhancement of salaries from senior lecturers and below at all public universities.

