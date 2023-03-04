Busiro are Airtel – Masaza Cup winners

Airtel Uganda re-affirms commitment to support 2023 Masaza season

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The 2022 Airtel – Masaza Cup tournament organized by Buganda Kingdom in partnership with Airtel Uganda has climaxed with Busiro claiming the 2022 Title against Buddu.

Busiro beat Buddu 2-1 in added time of today’s final before a large crowd of Kabaka’s subjects who thronged Wankulukuku stadium.

The Katikkiro of Buganda Charles Peter Mayiga congratulated the winners and all the teams that participated in the 2022 tournament.

“This tournament boosts talent among other development opportunities in the region and beyond and I encourage us all to continue being part of the tournaments among other initiatives spearheaded by the Kingdom,” he said, adding that, “We have a longstanding mutual relationship with Airtel Uganda and I want to appreciate them for walking the Masaza Cup journey with us. Hosting such an engagement requires a lot of resources, and we want to thank Airtel for their support that has enabled us to host the tournament successfully each year.”

The 2022 Masaza Cup Football Tournament kicked off in June 2022 with 18 Buganda Kingdom counties contending for the championship title.

Since its inception in 2004, the tournament has produced great talent including Farooq Miya from Mawokota who is currently playing for Çaykur Rizespor a Turkish Football Club, Frank Ssebufu from Buddu presently with Uganda Cranes and Wakiso Giants, among other players who are actively participating in professional football in Uganda and beyond.

Manoj Murali, the Airtel Uganda Managing Director restated their commitment to support sports in Uganda.

“Our participation in the Masaza Cup stems over 5 years, and Airtel Uganda will continue to support the tournament. We attribute this success to the notable leadership of His Majesty Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II and Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga, for extending this partnership opportunity that is a rallying call for men to actively participate in the campaign to end AIDS by 2030,” he revealed,

He said Airtel Uganda recognizes the numerous opportunities that a sport like football presents for the country’s socio-economic development. “We have dedicated resources and time to the growth of grassroot football in Uganda through programs like Airtel Rising Stars and Masaza Cup. We will continue to do so” he added.

Manoj acknowledged the efforts of the Masaza Cup teams, the technical and non-technical personnel who have worked hard to see that the 2022 tournament is a success.

“The teams and individuals who participated in the tournament dedicated their time, displayed great talent and teamwork on and off the pitch. It is this teamwork that builds the grassroot football that supports the growth of professional football in Uganda. Airtel Uganda is pleased to be partners on this journey,” said Manoj.