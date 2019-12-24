Businessmen open temporary bus terminal for western route in Kamwokya

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A temporary bus terminal has set up in Kamwokya for travelers going for Christmas festivities in Western Uganda. The terminal located on Kifumbira road in Kifumbira Cell off Mawanda Road operates using hired school buses.

The businessmen behind the terminal say they set it up to provide cheap alternative means of transport to travelers going to the region. Danison Iragaba, one of the businessmen told URN that the terminal operates between December 20th and 24th for later travelers.

He says the terminal that operates during Christmas each year was set up in response to abnormal rise in public fares on the route. Iragaba says they charge a flat rate of Shillings 50,000 to Kabale, Kisoro and Busenyi districts – the furthest destinations along the Kampala Western route.

Fares on the Western route have seen daily increment head of Christmas. For instance, Kampala -Mbarara went up from 30,000 to Shillings 40,000 shillings while Kampala to Kabale soared from Shillings 50,000 to 80,000. Uganda Radio Network visited the terminal and found three school buses loading travelers to Kabale, Kisoro and Busenyi.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, one of the drivers said they will spend the entire night traveling. He said the terminal, which only operates during the Christmas festivities started two years ago.

Passengers boarding from the un-gazetted terminal, say they are directed by booking clerks in some of the terminals in the city. Peter Mfitumukiza, a resident of Entebbe, said the existence of the terminal persuaded him to travel for Christmas to Western Uganda after giving up over the increased bus fares.

“It is the first time I am traveling. But I was told by colleagues that I would find a cheaper means. I decided to come and see if it truly exists. And I was asked to pay just Shillings 50,000 to Busenyi”, he stated with a smile on his face.

Some of the passengers arrived on Boda bodas who earned small commissions for their work. They came with bags, mattresses and household items.

urn