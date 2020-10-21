Businessman David Katumwa arrested over missing teenager

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Renowned city businessman and Nansana Municipality parliamentary candidate, David Katumwa is locked up at Katwe police station for allegedly orchestrating the disappearance of a teenager.

The 16-old girl reportedly disappeared from her mother’s home in Zzana about a month ago after being questioned about the source of the money she had used to buy a brand new Smartphone. Her mother, Yasmin Ahmed filed a case of a missing person at Zzana police station.

However, she was later informed that the girl was sighted at Katumwa’s home in the same area. According to Yasmin, she saw her daughter in Katumwa’s vehicle about a fortnight ago and sent him messengers to return the girl in vain.

When Zzana police failed to act, Yasmin complained to Katwe police station, which picked up Katumwa on Monday night. Luke Owoyesigyire, the Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesperson has confirmed Katumwa’s arrest.

Katumwa who was nominated to run for the Nansana municipality parliamentary seat isn’t new to controversy involving underage girls. Known for dealing in sportswear and equipment through Katumwa Sports Center, the accused was arrested in 2015 on allegations of defiling a Primary Seven girl.

The 13-year-old girl accused Katumwa of luring her into a lodge in Zzana where he allegedly defile her. During investigations, the teenager led detectives to Silda Guest House in Zzana where she was allegedly defiled by Katumwa.

Police established that the teenager was paid Shillings 20,000 by the suspect who warned her not to tell anyone what had happened. However, Katumwa maintained his innocence, saying he was being framed. The case ended mysteriously before reaching court.

********

URN