Businessman Buchanan out on bail

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | City businessman, Denis Buchanan is out on bail. He was released by the Makindye-based Uganda People’s Defense Forces-UPDF General Court Martial Chairperson, Robert Mugabe Freeman on Tuesday after satisfying the bail conditions.

Buchanan was arrested on October 22nd, 2022 together with John Bosco Nyundo, Godfrey Mukiibi alias Ssemakula, Patrick Tshimanga, a Congolese refugee, Lt. Isaac Makobore from the Entebbe Air force, and Sergent Fulgensio Batte.

According to the prosecution, between December 1st, 2021, and December 5th, 2021 while at Entebbe Air Force Military Base in Wakiso district, Buchanan and five others without authorization accessed the Air Drone wing compromising the security of the defense force. The accused pleaded not guilty and were remanded to Luzira prisons.

During the bail application hearing, military prosecutor Anthony Olupot raised an objection to the sureties presented by Buchanan’s lawyers that were not substantive. He also argued that the offense against the businessman was serious in nature and attracts a death sentence. He also told the court that once released on bail, the accused will interfere with the investigations and the witnesses.

Buchana presented his mother-in-law, Harriet Wantege, and his friend Bagabo David Sebahungu as his sureties. His lawyer told the court that the sureties were substantive. He also assured that his clients will not interfere with the investigations and alluded to by the prosecution. He also told the court that the accused has a fixed place of abode within the jurisdiction of the court.

In his ruling, the court martial chairperson, Brigadier Freeman Mugabe allowed the bail application and granted Buchanan cash bail of Shillings 10 million. Each of his sureties executed a noncash bond of Shillings 20 million. He also restricted Buchanan from going beyond the limits of the Kampala and Wakiso districts without court permission. He also ordered him to report to the military court twice every month after every 14 days.

