Busia woman hacks husband into coma over alleged infidelity

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A housewife in Busia district is on the run, fleeing from the local authorities after reportedly cutting her husband’s neck and leaving him in coma.

The suspect has been identified as Everlyne Namwaya, a resident of Sireka village, Sikuda parish in Busia district. She allegedly cut the husband after she found out that he was cheating on her.

The victim, Aggrey Bogere who is the husband of Namwaya is currently in Dabani hospital.

Namwaya is said to have cut her husband’s neck after she found out that he abandoned her with the family of six children and was alleged to be in a relationship with another woman in Busia town.

Anthony Barasa, a neighbor of the conflicting family said he heard children crying out at 4:00 am and he rushed to their home only to find a pool of blood and an unconscious man. He joined the children in raising the alarm to call other people.

John Wejuli, the L.C.1 chairman Sireka village says that the couple had lived amidst misunderstandings for a long time after the woman complained about her husband not coming back home every day. He said the matter had been reported to Sikuda police post.

Patrick Wejuli, the victim’s uncle says that they are worried for the life of his nephew.

Efforts to get a comment from SP Moses Kakiryi, the Busia district police commander were futile as he would not pick our repeated calls.

URN