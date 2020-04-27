Busia residents frustrated by delayed distribution of relief food

Busia, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Residents of Busia have complained over delayed the distribution of Covid-19 relief food. The food worth 10,000 tonnes was donated by well-wishers to the district covid-19 task force.

However, the food is still being kept at the main store of the district headquarters.

The residents argue that the task force has delayed distributing the relief yet they are struggling to survive.

Godfrey Ongwabe, a resident of Solo A village says that it does not make sense to keep food in the store when people are starving.

Madinah Nagujja from Arubaine A village says that she and three children have spent 3 days surviving on roasted maize and water. She wants the task force to give her a bag of maize flour to feed her children.

Paul Wejuli another resident from Bukobe village in Masafu sub-county says that the food she stocked to take through the lockdown is finished.

Geoffrey Wandera, the Busia LCV chairperson says that they are still collecting enough food to enable them to distribute to all people at the same time.

URN