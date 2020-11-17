Busia ghetto youths handover military, police uniforms to RDC

Busia, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Ghetto youths in Busia district have handed over 50 pairs of military uniform and 20 police uniforms they illegally acquired to the office of the Resident District Commissioner-RDC.

According to the youths, they got the uniforms from their relatives in security offices and would use them to stage robberies in Busia town for survival.

Nasulu Katibu, the Chairperson Busia Ghetto youths group, says it took him two months to convince his colleagues to surrender the uniforms.

He says some of the youths are still holding on the uniforms and will surrender them gradually.

Sam Kabalega, a member of the Busia ghetto youth group, says he stole the military uniform from his brother and came with it to Busia town where he joined street children.

He says they have been using the uniforms to rob people to get money to feed his colleagues in the streets.

Waswa Chanma, another ghetto youth says they want special consideration from the president of Uganda to come out of ghetto life.

They are willing to help the NRM structure to campaign for the re-election of President, Yoweri Museveni.

Paul Kalikwan, the Busia Deputy Resident District Commissioner applauded the decision of the Ghetto youths to hand over the uniforms.

He promised to handover the uniforms to the police and UPDF heads in the district.

The decision by the youths to hand over the security uniforms comes a few weeks after police spokesperson, Fred Enanga asked all those holding onto such uniforms to surrender them before the long arm of the law catches up with them.

He said those who fail to comply with the directive risk being arrested and prosecuted for possession of government stores.

