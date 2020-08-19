Bushenyi politicians, traders bicker over placement of campaign posters

Bushenyi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT Members of the business community in Bushenyi/Ishaka municipality have expressed displeasure with politicians who have cluttered the area with campaign posters.

The business community says that the posters which have been fixed on almost all signposts and roadside buildings are making the structures untidy. To others, the signage sends a wrong signal about their choice of candidates, yet they have no connection to the candidates whose posters are pinned all over their buildings.

Pison Mugizi, the Secretary-General of Bushenyi/Ishaka Municipality Property Owners and Occupants Association said they have received several complaints from their members about politicians covering their businesses with signposts. He said that they have already asked the police to help the business community to clear their signposts of all campaign posters.

Arnold Mugume, a trader in Ishaka asked the authorities to consider punishment against candidates who block their businesses with signposts. He says that members of the business community cannot tear the pictures from the buildings for fear of being apprehended under the law.

According to the Parliamentary Elections Act, persons who maliciously deface, remove or tear any election poster of any nominated candidate commits an offence and is liable, on conviction to a fine not exceeding 600,000 Shillings or imprisonment not exceeding one year or both.

Bushenyi Resident District Commissioner Jolly Tibemanya says he has received complaints from members of the business community and gave politicians an ultimatum of five days to remove their posters from all business and traffic signposts.

Yedidia Nyakahagura, a political aspirant in Bushenyi said it is not right for those that do it without consent noting that he got permission and in some places he paid.

Similarly, Bushenyi District police commander, Joel Komakech, warned candidates against clogging their posters on signposts noting that they should seek permission from the owners of the signposts before blocking them. He asked the business community to register their complaints with the political desk at police.

Recently, the Uganda National Roads Authority-UNRA issued a warning to all politicians warning them against clogging posters on the road signs after a complaint was raised that all signposts along Kabale-Rukiga road were covered by political posters.

URN