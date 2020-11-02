Bushenyi businessman hijacked, killed after withdrawing money

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Bushenyi police are investigating the murder of a 38-year-old man whose body was found dumped along Kashozi road in Nyabubare sub county, Bushenyi district.

The deceased has been identified as Vereliano Mukorozi, a resident of Kitojo, in Kakanju sub county, a business man dealing in green tea leaves.

Martial Tumusiime, the greater Bushenyi region police spokesman confirmed the murder noting that the deceased was this morning seen at Kyamuhunga People’s Sacco.

He says preliminary investigations show that the deceased had withdrawn money to the tune of 8 million shillings for use in the field to buy tea leaves but was hijacked using a yet to be identified car.

“His body was found with black marks on the neck, an indicator that the deceased was strangled to death using a rope”. He said.

One person suspected to be behind the act has been arrested to assist police with investigations.

“We have arrested one person, I am not giving his details because we are still investigating and we don’t want to jeopardise our investigations.”

Jerome Omucundezi, a friend to the deceased said he was shocked by the demise of his business partner.

He says the deceased who owns a company dealing in buying tea leaves for tea factories had many competitors.

“In this business of ours, we have very many competitors, and my friend has been doing well so I suspect his competitors have done this”, Omucundezi said.

