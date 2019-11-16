Bus operators seek common bus terminal tn Kampala

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The United Bus Drivers and Operators’ Association wants the government to build a common Bus Terminal for all regional routes in Kampala city. They argue that consolidating bus terminals in the city will bring convenience to passengers and improve the structural organization in the city transport sector.

The Chairperson of Bus Owners and Operators Nathan Byanyima says that having a common bus terminal will save business time and ease connections to the various regions. He said that currently, passengers spend too much time and money connecting between one bus terminal to the other.

Buses going to West Nile, Western Uganda and the Northern Route use separate terminals. Those going to North and Eastern park at Namayiba Bus Terminal while those for the Western flank park in Old Kampala with inter city buses scattered in different parts of the city.

Works and Transport Minister Monica Azuba says that the government will commission a study into the proposal to evaluate its economic benefits for implementation. She says that if the proposal is feasible, the government will develop the common terminal in collaboration with the private sector.

The two were speaking at a meeting in Namboole National Stadium on Friday afternoon where 611 Bus Drivers and Operators from 50 Bus Companies gathered to discuss new road safety measures ahead of the Christmas festivities.

Yunus Kiggundu, the National Chairperson of Bus Drivers in Uganda says they still need Bus owners to raise their average monthly payment to one million Shillings. Kiggundu says they have started dialogues for improved personal welfare and road worthiness of passenger vehicles to reduce accidents on the roads.

They also discussed the need for the government to constantly improve road conditions to eliminate black spots on major highways. He says many routes have narrow spots and poor signage.

Last year alone, 3,658 people died in various accidents registered on major routes in the country, with 80 per cent blamed on human errors.

