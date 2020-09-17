Bus evacuating Covid-19 patients catches fire in Gulu

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A bus belonging to parliament that was being used to evacuate 25 COVID-19 patients from Kitgum to Kampala has caught fire.

The bus registration number UG 0391 H burst into flames in Koro trading along Gulu-Kampala highway around 4 pm on Thursday.

The Aswa River Region Police Spokesperson, Patrick Jimmy Okema couldn’t tell whether any of the people on the bus sustained injuries.

He says a team of fire officers from Koro rushed to extinguish the fire but it had caused extensive damage to the automobile by the time they arrived.

Earlier this week, Gulu Regional Referral Hospital turned away over 24 Covid19 patients from Kitgum District citing space constraints.

