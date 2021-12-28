Bus company on the spot for abandoning SOPs

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Management of Link Bus Company is on the spot for abandoning the Standard Operating Procedures-SOPs issued by the Health Ministry to halt the transmission of the coronavirus.

Following the outbreak of Covid-19, the Ministry of Health directed transporters to carry half of their licensed capacity to ensure social distancing to minimize COVID-19 transmission.

Although some bus transporters were adhering to the SOPs, Link Buses that were exiting the bus terminal to places like Fort Portal, Kasese, and Bwera were filled to capacity.

Lambert Kayiririzi the Spokesperson of Link Bus Company said that he is yet to find out why they are carrying full capacity since he was not yet at the office.

Sarah Kajumba, a passenger who was heading to Kasese put the blame on the enforcement teams, saying they have not taken continuous responsibility for impounding buses and taxis flouting the COVID-19 guidelines risking their lives of innocent people.

Simon Kakuru, a passenger who was heading to Fort Portal complained that bus operators are crowding them on top of charging them exorbitantly.

At other bus companies, they were still carrying half capacity as per the directive.

Emanuel Wabwire the Manager of YY bus company said that during the meeting held with Uganda Bus Owners Association (UBOA) and General Katumba Wamala, the Minister of Works and Transport, bus owners suggested to the Minister that they be allowed to carry 60 percent of the capacity, but the Minister said that he had to first consult the COVID-19 task force.

Saturday Muhwezi the Manager Kisenyi Bus terminal said that they have not received any official communication from the Ministry to carry full capacity. He also adds that some bus companies could have wrongly interpreted the Minister during the meeting and they start violating the orders by loading full capacity.

Farook Batte, the Manager Otada Bus Company said that in Namayiba bus terminal there is no bus company that is taking full capacity since there is a low passenger turn up right now since most of the people left Kampala for Christmas.

*****

URN