Burkina Faso terminates agreement, requesting French troops to leave

Ouagadogou, Burkina Faso | Xinhua | The government of Burkina Faso has terminated the agreement for the presence of French troops in the country, the state-owned news agency AIB reported Saturday.

This termination made Wednesday gives, under the terms of the agreement of Dec. 17, 2018, one month period for the French troops to leave the country, the AIB said.

The decision comes at a time when the government of Burkina Faso has been facing popular demonstrations that request French troops to withdraw from the country.

On Friday, thousands of demonstrators took to the street in Ouagadougou, the capital of Burkina Faso, to demand the departure of the ambassador of France as well as of the French troops.

The French troops are stationed in the military camp of Kamboinsin on the northeast outskirts of the national capital of Ouagadougou.