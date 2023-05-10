Bunyoro set for Omukama Iguru’s 29th coronation anniversary

Hoima, Ugana | THE INDEPENDENT | Preparations are underway in Bunyoro-Kitara Kingdom for the 29th anniversary of the coronation (Empango) of Omukama Dr. Solomon Gafabusa Agutamba Rukirabasaija Iguru.

The event, which commemorates the day Iguru ascended to the throne on June 11, 1994, is set to attract thousands of Kingdom subjects to the palace (Karuzika) to attend the function.

During the celebrations, guests are treated to different cultural performances including dances, drama, and poetry recitals.

The Kingdom is currently seeking 500 million Shillings to fund various activities, including an Empango marathon, bicycle competitions for both women and men, a blood donation drive, a business exhibition, and a music festival, among others.

The Communications Manager at the Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom, Francis Mugerwa, stated that the Kingdom will fund most of the budget, but declined to explain how much exactly the Kingdom will contribute.

The rest of the money will be solicited from corporate companies operating in the kingdom, the central government, and the Kingdom subjects both within and abroad.

Andrew Byakutaga, the Kingdom’s Prime Minister, called on the Kingdom subjects to positively contribute to the coronation anniversary and also turn up in large numbers to grace the function.

The Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom comprises the districts of Hoima, Masindi, Kibaale, Kagadi, Kikuube, Kakumiro, Buliisa, and Kiryandongo.

URN