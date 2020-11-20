Bunyoro Kingdom condemns violence, killing of Ugandans

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Omukama of Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom Dr. Solomon Gafabusa Iguru has condemned in the strongest terms the ongoing violence and killings of innocent Ugandans following the arrest and detention of Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi wine, the National Unity Platform-NUP presidential candidate.

Kyagulanyi was arrested on Wednesday morning in Luuka district for flouting COVID-19 guidelines and was until Friday morning still detained at Nalufenya police station in Jinja city.

His arrest has since sparked off protests in different parts of the country where hundreds took to the streets demanding for his release.

Now in an exclusive interview with Uganda Radio Network, Andrew Byakutaga, the Bunyoro-Kitara Kingdom Prime Minister says the kingdom strongly condemns any violence, killings and violation of human rights by the security forces.

Byakutaga says security operatives acted wrongly by indiscriminately shooting at innocent Ugandans killing dozens and injuring scores adding that some of those killed, injured or arrested did not participate in the ongoing riots.

He too calls on the security forces to stop using excessive force against unarmed civilians while quelling down riots.

Byakutaga has further cautioned presidential candidates, other politicians and voters to desist from acts of violence that could lead this country into untold suffering.

He further challenged the kingdom subjects to remain peaceful during and after the elections and respect all the guidelines put in place by the electoral commission and the ministry of health in the fight against COVID-19 during the whole electoral process.

Several institutions including the Inter-religious council of Uganda-IRCU, Civil society Organizations-CSOs have come out to condemn the violence, killings, arbitrary arrests and detention of innocent Ugandans by security forces.

Since Wednesday, several opposition presidential candidates including Nobert Mao of Democratic Party-DP, Maj. Gen. Mugisha Muntu and Lt. Gen. Henry Tumukunde have suspended their campaigns following violence that rocked the country after the arrest and detention of NUP Presidential candidate.

They are too demanding the unconditional release of Kyagulanyi Ssentamu.

*****

URN