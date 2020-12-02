Bunyangabu residents raise concern about poor state of roads

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Residents of Kabonero sub county, Bunyangabu district have raised concerns about the poor of state of the road to Kibito town council.

The most affected roads are, Kibiito-Katoma-Kasunganyaja connecting to Kibiito town council and the sub-county. The road is used by farmers in the area to transport food crops to the weekly Kibiito market.

Dan Ntakimanya, a boda boda rider says they have informed the district authorities several times to rehabilitate the road in vain.

He said they are now facing a challenge of fuel costs because they have to use a longer route to transport passengers and cargo to town.

“There are a lot of accidents on this road and unfortunately, leaders have just been lying us for the last decades under the guise of poor weather conditions,” Ntakimanya says.

Ismail Ayebale, a mechanic from Kitaraka village says he is unable to move to Kibito town council to buy spare parts or access other services. Ayebale adds that he gets worried about the lives of the children who use the road to access schools.

Wilson Mutegeki from Busamba village blames their area LCIII chairperson of not sending their concern to the district leadership. He says the road has a poor drainage system that has now made it impassable.

Ramathan Don, another boda boda rider from Nsororo village says that the road has become impassable because it was last rehabilitated five years ago.

Annet Twikirize notes that farmers have failed to access a better market for their agricultural produce due to the bad state of the roads.

John Kyaligonza, the LCIII chairperson Kabonero sub county says they are currently facing challenges of inadequate funding to work on all roads under their mandate.

However, he says this financial year, most of the roads that are in a sorry state will be rehabilitated.

The LCV chairperson Bunyangabu, James Mugarama said the district has already embarked on rehabilitating most community roads that are in a poor state.

