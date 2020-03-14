Bunyangabu council rejects purchase of vehicle for DEO

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Bunyangabu District council has blocked a proposal to buy a vehicle for the District Education Department.

The Education Department has never received an official vehicle since the district was created in 2017.

Last year, Bunyangabu District Education Committee submitted a proposal for the purchase of a double cabin worth Shillings 160m for the District Education Officer.

However, the proposal stirred a heated debated during the discussion of the 2020/2021 financial year budget estimates.

Defending the proposal, Peter Musinguzi, a member on the District Education Committee observed that the Education department is unable to play its supervisory and monitoring role efficiently due to lack of transport.

Even this, Musinguzi noted that they are still grappling with poor infrastructure since many learners are still studying under trees.

Some of the schools in dire need of class rooms include Kasunganyanja, Bwenjojo, Kyamiyaga and Kyeya primary schools.

Hussein Kato, the representative of Kibito town council, said it would be inconsiderate to buy a vehicle to inspect learners who are studying under trees.

He argued that whereas a vehicle is needed, the district should first prioritise creating a good learning environment and think of uplifting the transport means later.

Lillian Katutu, the District Female Youth Councilor, said there is need for the district to fix fundamental issues that are affecting learners.

She notes that a number of schools in the district don’t have latrines, water or even reading materials which are key in the learning process.

However, the LC V Chairperson, James Ategeka Mugarama emphasized the need to buy the vehicle, blaming the poor performance of schools in the district to lack of inspection and supervision.

Council resolved to first concentrate on expanding class room coverage in schools with dire need and in case resources allow buy a vehicle for the education department.

URN