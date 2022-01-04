Buliisa woman murdered over theft of UGX 600,000

Buliisa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Buliisa are holding two suspects for allegedly murdering a woman over shillings 600,000.

The suspects whose particulars have been concealed for fear of jeopardizing police investigations are believed to have connived with many others still at large to kill Florence Katusiime, 26, a resident of Walukuba landing site in Butiaba sub-county, Buliisa district.

The incident occurred on Monday morning at around 3 am at Walukuba landing site.

It is alleged that the two suspects together with others still at large accused the deceased of breaking into the house of Joyce Mandhawun, a businesswoman and a resident of the same area, and stealing 600,000 shillings.

Mandhawun sounded an alarm after Katusiime broke into her house, attracting hundreds of residents who pursued Katusiime until they arrested her red-handed with the money. The area residents later pounced on her beating her to coma. She sustained deep cuts in the face, head, neck, and back.

John Bitagasi, a resident explains that though Katusiime was rushed to Butiaba health center III for emergency attention, she was pronounced dead on arrival.

He has however blamed the police for responding late to avert the situation despite the fact that they were alerted in time adding that Katusiime’s life could have been saved if police had responded quickly.

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson says the two suspects who were part of the mob that participated in the brutal killing of the deceased were arrested on Monday morning and immediately whisked to Buliisa central police station where they are currently being detained on murder charges as the hunt for other suspects continues.

He says the body of the deceased has also been picked from Butiaba health center III and taken to Buliisa general hospital where it is currently lying pending postmortem.

URN