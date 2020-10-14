Bulamogi county NRM loser faults security personnel for intimidating voters

Kaliro, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Dan Badeebye, who lost in the National Resistance Movement-NRM party residual primaries for the Bulamogi County MP seat, has faulted his opponent of using security personnel to intimidate his supporters.

Badeebye lost to Sanon Bwiire in the elections that were held on Sunday. Elections in the 26 villages were cancelled in September over election-related violence however, the then registrar tallied results in favour of Bwiire prompting the party’s tribunal to order for fresh elections.

Bwiire however, triumphed over Badeebye with 27,104 against 23,821 votes.

However, Badeebye claims that, although last month’s primaries had been cancelled over election-related violence, Sunday’s elections were characterized by intimidation under the watch of security agencies.

Badeebye alleges that his agents were battered and forced out of the polling stations, which gave room to Bwiire’s agents to connive with the party’s polling officials to forge declaration of results forms.

He adds that such acts of electoral related violence undermine the values of democracy and peoples’ free will to elect leaders of their choice.

However, the Busoga North Police Commander, Moses Kityo denies Badeebye’s allegations.

He explains that security personnel were deployed to minimize cases of violence.

Bwiire says that he will contest as an independemt candidate in next year’s general elections. He has also tasked aspirants who contestants in the NRM primaries to support him. They include the incumbent Kenneth Lubogo, Michael Bageya, Benon Buyinza, Shaban Mugwera and Stephen Waako.

URN