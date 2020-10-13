Bulambulic MP Alex Burundog bail

Sironko, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Alex Burundo, the Member of Parliament for Bulambuli County has been granted bail.

Burundo on Monday appeared before the Grade One Magistrate at Sironko Magistrates court on charges of committing an act likely to spread an infectious disease.

Burundo was arrested on Saturday in Sironko town Council for allegedly holding a political procession from Mbale City to Bulambuli. He was intercepted by police in Sironko District.

The Sironko Grade One Magistrate Patrick Kityo granted Burundo, a non-cash bail of 20 Million Shillings and his two sureties were each asked a non- cash bail of 10 Million Shillings.

Kityo also cautioned the suspects against staging any procession which is likely to spread covid-19.

Burundo denied holding a procession, adding that his arrest was politically motivated.

The case was adjourned to 24th November 2020, for hearing.

Several politicians have in the past been arrested for defying government directives intended to stop the spread of coronavirus. The politicians have often been warned against holding meetings or processions.

