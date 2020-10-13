Tuesday , October 13 2020
Lato Milk
Home / NEWS / Bulambulic MP Alex Burundog bail
Covid-19 Image

Bulambulic MP Alex Burundog bail

The Independent October 13, 2020 NEWS Leave a comment

Burudo ad his supporters who were arrested with him appear before court in Sironko

Sironko, Uganda |  THE INDEPENDENT |  Alex Burundo, the Member of Parliament for Bulambuli County has been granted bail.  

Burundo on Monday appeared before the Grade One Magistrate at Sironko Magistrates court on charges of committing an act likely to spread an infectious disease.   

Burundo was arrested on Saturday in Sironko town Council for allegedly holding a political procession from Mbale City to Bulambuli. He was intercepted by police in Sironko District.   

The Sironko Grade One Magistrate Patrick Kityo granted Burundo, a non-cash bail of 20 Million Shillings and his two sureties were each asked a non- cash bail of 10 Million Shillings. 

Kityo also cautioned the suspects against staging any procession which is likely to spread covid-19.

Burundo denied holding a procession, adding that his arrest was politically motivated.

The case was adjourned to 24th November 2020, for hearing.   

Several politicians have in the past been arrested for defying government directives intended to stop the spread of coronavirus. The politicians have often been warned against holding meetings or processions.

 

********

URN

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved