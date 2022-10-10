Bukwo man on the run, Betty Namboze fails to save Independence Day victim

Bukwo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Bukwo are hunting for a man who stabbed his wife to death in a drinking joint.

Amisi Kayondo, the Bukwo district police commander, says the incident happened on October 9th, in Chesower sub-county, Bukwo district.

He explains that, on Sunday evening at around 8pm, Nelson Bushe, a resident of Chepkuboritin village, in Bukwo district stabbed Scovia Bushe, aged 36 with a knife after a quarrel erupted in a drinking point.

“What I confirm is that, the woman was killed by her man who is currently on the run”. said Kayondo.

Kayondo, says the body is currently at Bukwo hospital pending postmortem.

According to an eye witness who preferred not to be named citing security reasons, the gruesome act occurred after the deceased asked her husband for money to buy food to take home, and the husband didn’t comply raising a quarrel which resulted in loosing life.

“They moved outside while quarreling and after few minutes, Bushe, came and told us he has done something bad on his wife, before disappearing,” the eye witness narrated.

Denis Chemusto, the Chesower sub-county chairperson LC3 says, the suspect, reportedly started drinking early in the morning, in the name of celebrating independence, but had not purchased any food for his family.

“It’s believed that the suspect didn’t not consider his responsibility of purchasing food before leaving to a drinking joint,” said Chemusto.

Betty Namboze, a health worker at Chesower Health center III, says Scovia breathed her last at around 11.00pm due to excessive bleeding. “She was brought unconscious by area residents, I tried my best save her, but the situation was so bad giving us no time for a referring her to Kapchorwa,” said Namboze.

URN