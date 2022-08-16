Bukwo CAO killer gun tied to four killings in Wakiso

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Investigations into the shooting of Bukwo Chief Administrative Officer Charles Ogwang, show that one of the two guns used to end his life had been used to kill four people in Wakiso district.

Ogwang was killed in a volley of ammunition on July 8 in Kiryowa village, along Bombo road. A team of ballistic and forensic experts who have been analyzing the 26 bullet casings that were collected from the scene have identified the people whose lives were ended in 2019 in a manner similar to Ogwang.

The investigations team comprising Crime Intelligence (CI), Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI), and Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) identified those killed with the same guns as Frank Anania, Amim Bugembe, Jimmy Atukuru and Frank Abaho, who were all killed during armed robberies in Nansana municipality, Wakiso district in May 2019.

“This gang killed these people in robberies and in one robbery they took over 300 million Shillings. Most of these victims were killed either at their workplaces or when they were taking money for banking,” a ballistic expert said. However, security teams are yet to recover any of the two guns used in the crimes.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga said information regarding the progress of the investigations into Ogwang’s murder will be made public after the forensic team files a report on its findings. Meanwhile, the seven suspects including Ogwang’s driver Eric Chemusto are still detained at Special Investigations Division and Criminal Investigations headquarters.

“We cannot release these people until we are convinced that they did not have a hand in his murder. All indicators show his killers were being informed of every movement he was making and that is why they insisted on checking his wallet and phones when he told them he was not the person they wanted,” a source attached to the Flying Squad Unit said.

Ogwang had left his driver Chemusto at Liberty Guest House in Kireka at around 9:23 pm on the fateful night. The Police Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras captured him driving a government double cabin UG-0865Z along the Kampala-Northern Bypass through Bwaise to Kawempe and Kagoma where he spent more than an hour.

Enanga said when Ogwang reached Kiryowa at around a quarter past 11 pm, he was stopped by a group of armed strangers. Ogwang’s killers according to Enanga, inquired whether he was the person they wanted but since he had sensed danger, he responded that he was a mere driver.

“They removed his wallet and phone, which they checked. After establishing his true identity, the assailants fired several bullets at him from the passenger side. This was an account of the victim to the medical staff at Bombo Military Hospital, as they tried to give him first aid,” Enanga said.

Ogwang’s dying statement is what is convincing security agencies that the murder plot involved people who had been with him and were probably watching every movement he was taking.

Chemusto, the deceased’s driver said on the fateful day, he arrived with his boss from Mbale to Mukono at around 10 am. They went to meet people in areas of Buziga, Bweyogerere and Kisaasi. Security suspects that the deceased made transactions involving huge amounts of money and perhaps it was the motivating factor in order for the culprits to remain as lone beneficiaries.

