Bukoto central DP candidate on the spot for forging voter location slip

Lwengo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Richard Ssebamala, the Democratic Party-DP candidate for the Bukoto Central parliamentary seat is on the spot on allegations of tampering with his Voter Location Slip. Some of the voters accuse Ssebamala of tampering with details on the Voter Location Slip issued by the Electoral Commission’s to dupe the electorate about his polling station.

Moses Ssenkindu, a resident of Bugere parish in Kyannamukaaka Sub County in Masaka district accuses Ssebamala of being dishonest about his voting particulars by claiming to be a voter at Luvunja Polling Station in Bukoto Central constituency, where his name doesn’t appear on the register.

He argues that Ssebamala is a registered voter at St Modesta Primary School Bisanje, which is found in Kimanya-Kabonera division. “We are aware he is not voter within Bukoto Central Constituency, which he wants to represent at a Member of Parliament. We have done the necessary verifications, which have all proved him otherwise,” he said. Ssenkindu told Uganda Radio Network that they obtained Ssebamala’s voter registration number from the Electoral Commission, which they used to verify his particulars.

Stephen Birimuye, another resident of Kyesiiga Sub County claims that the candidate could have also falsified several other documents he presented for his nomination. He indicates that they also intend to formally ask the Electoral Commission to carry out a thorough verification of Ssebamala’s particulars as well as provide them copies of his nomination papers.

Apparently, the group is moving around the constituency discouraging the electorate from associating and voting for Ssebamala, describing him as a dishonest candidate to be trusted with leadership responsibilities. However, Ssebamala has rubbished the allegations of forgery describing them as misguided talk intended to distract his attention ahead of the Thursday elections.

He says the allegations are mere speculations spread by the campaign team of his rival the Vice President, Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi, the incumbent Bukoto Central MP. Although Ssemabala insists that he is a voter at Luvunja Polling Station in Bukoto Central constituency, he declined to share with URN his particulars for verification.

A voter location slip is meant to help the voters to easily identify their polling station. The other candidates vying for the Bukoto Central seat MP are the National Unity Platform-NUP, Magellan Kazibwe and independent candidates Fredrick Ddembe Luswata, Godfrey Sseremba and Evelyn Namaganda.

URN