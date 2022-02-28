Bukomansimbi man killed after fight over woman at wedding

Bukomansimbi , Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Bukomansimbi police are investigating the death of a man hours after a traditional wedding.

The shocking incident happened on Sunday at Kyetume-Katoma village in Kibinge sub-county at the residence of the LC I Chairperson where the wedding celebrations took place.

It is alleged that the deceased only identified as Kibirige picked a quarrel with a group of youths over a woman he was, leading to a fight.

Residents say that no one realized that someone had been killed until Monday morning when Joseph Musanje Sserwadda, the Kyetume-Katoma LC I chairman, found a body behind his house.

Sserwadda immediately notified fellow residents and police. Preliminary findings confirmed that Kibirige was killed in a fight.

Jimmy Walugembe, one of the elders in the village, says that it is absurd that the incident happened at the village chairman’s home, which tarnishes his reputation.

Detectives from Bukomansimbi police have taken the body for postmortem as investigations continue.

*****

URN