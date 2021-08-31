Bukedea residents plead with security heads over cattle theft

Bukedea, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Residents of Bukedea district are pleading with heads of security over the increasing cases of cattle theft. The residents say that they are losing cattle almost on a daily basis to unknown people. Their concern follows the alleged involvement of security officers in the vice that is becoming rampant in the district.

Last week, Stephen Elwamu, a police officer attached to Bukedea Central Police station reportedly abandoned his assignment at the police counter at night, to help load stolen cattle from the neighbourhood. Elwanu who was arrested and paraded before the Police Disciplinary Court survived an angry mob that stormed Bukedea CPS following his arrest.

The angry residents are now calling for heightened security deployment to contain the situation. Rukia Akure, a resident in Kamon village, Bukedea sub county says that they have lost hope in the security organs that are mandated to protect the community and their property.

Vincent Emalu, another resident in Bukedea town council says that the insecurity escalating cattle theft in the district is caused by the overstay of some police officers. He says that some of the police officers who have joined hands with wrong elements in the district have been cancelling their transfers.

The Resident District Commissioner, Geoffrey Okiswa says they are trying their best to ensure improved security. He notes that some thieves have resorted to transporting stolen animals using passenger vehicles and motorbikes.

Although the police officer who allegedly aided cattle theft in Bukedea was paraded before the Police Disciplinary Court, journalists were barred from accessing the premises. The East Kyoga Police Spokesman Oscar Ageca said he will avail the decision of the disciplinary court.

