Buikwe authorities halt evictions at Namabere landing site

Buikwe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Buikwe district authorities have halted the eviction of over 400 people from Namabere landing site in Nyenga Sub County. GM sugar limited has started evicting the affected to create space for the establishment of a port that will support trade and movement of goods at MMP industrial park limited.

However, the Njeru police moved it to stop the evictions on the order of Buikwe Resident District Commissioner, Jane Francis Kagayi, saying it was improper and illegal. A team of bailiffs contracted by the sugar firm had already demolished two houses belonging to Proscovia Nakiberu by the time police intervened.

Nakiberu claims that she was paid Shillings 10 million at gunpoint as compensation for her property and ordered to vacate the landing site. She explains that she was promised another Shillings 10 million once she demolishes her house and vacates.

Nakiberu, however, explains that she decided to stay after failing to secure alternative land. “I took my matters to the minister of lands who stopped them from carrying out further evictions until making proper compensation but they have decided to disrespect her directive”

She explains that the bailiffs destroyed household properties including solar panels and three boat engines. Her two boat engines also disappeared without a trace during the eviction.

David Onyango, a resident of the landing site has called for government intervention to compel the investor to compensate them for damage and follow the right procedure to acquire the land.

Our efforts to speak to the management of GM sugar limited and MMP industrial park limited didn’t yield results. Our reporter was denied access to the company premises. Buikwe Resident District Commissioner, Jane Francis Kagayi, says they have commenced investigations into the eviction.

On February, 2, 2021, the Lands, Housing, and Urban Development Minister, Betty Namisango Kamya wrote to Buikwe RDC, DPC, and LC 5 chairperson directing them to stay the eviction and demolition of residents’ houses.

She also disclosed that she had with the Managing Director of MMP industrial park limited in a telephone conversation to halt the evictions until her office completes investigations into the matter.

********

URN