BUHWEJU: Sub counties to get UGX 21bn water project

Buhweju, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Residents of Bistya and Kirungu Sub Counties in Buhweju District are excited following the commission for the construction of a 21 billion Shillings gravity water project.

The water project that will serve over 50,000 residents from 39 Villages in six parishes will be constructed with support from the World Bank. Construction will commence this month and is expected to last 15 months.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony on Thursday, Ronald Kataro the Project Coordinator urged the contractor to ensure that the works are done in the stipulated time.

He said the Bitsya Water Supply and Sanitation system is designed to serve two sub-counties and is projected to serve until 2043 with a design horizon of 20 years. He said that the water project will go a long way to improve on health and sanitation standards of the community.

Henry Damba, the Buhweju Chief Administrative officer said that they have struggling to construct water sources due to the inadequate funds allocated to the water sector.

The residents expressed excitement for the new project noting that when completed it will save them from trekking long distances in search of water and reduce disease outbreaks in the area.

Godfrey Tumwebaze, the Deputy Resident District Commissioner urged the contractor Vambeco to guard against substandard work. He also asked the residents not to sabotage the construction works.

