Bugisu Ill prepared to handle COVID19 outbreak–DHOs

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Districts in Bugisu sub region are still ill prepared to combat the corona virus pandemic, URN has learnt. Bugisu sub region is comprises of among other districts Mbale, Manafwa, Sironko, Bulambuli, Bunambutye and Namisindwa.

However, Health Officers from these districts say they are yet to put in place measures to fight the possible outbreak corona cases. Mbale Regional Referral Hospital, which hosts the isolation center that serves Bugisu, Bukedi and Sebei regions, has no single infrared temperature gauge equipment.

Dr. Jonathan Wangusi, the Mbale District Health Officer, says the district is incapacitated to train rapid response teams. He says medical officers need refresher trained to gain confidence to handle corona cases when the need arises.

Dr. Wangusi also says they lack essential equipment and medical supplies that would guarantee the safety of health workers who would interface with patients.

Dr. Stephen Masai, the Namisindwa District Health Officer, says the district is doing what they can to put in place facilities but they are constrained by financial resources. He says the district has procured one infrared temperature gauge tool, which he says is insufficient.

“We are constrained, by financial resources to procure the machines and hand washing facilities for all health centers and Lwakakha border,” he said. Lwakakha borders Kenya, which has also registered about 15 corona virus cases.

He also said they lack sufficient health workers and that those available haven’t received any training to manage any outbreak. Dr. Masai says they are currently dependent on surveillance from the national level response team.

Dr. Gideon Wamasebu, the Manafwa District Health Officer also told URN that the District isn’t ready to handle any case because they don’t have personal protective equipment, isolation center and screening facilities.

He said they are currently sensitising residents to practice preventive measures to avoid contamination.

Dr. Emmanuel Tugaineyo, the Director Mbale Regional Referral Hospital revealed that they are only trying to create an isolation center for referred cases.

He says they are currently working closely with district health officers to ensure they manage the cases in case of an outbreak, adding that the Health Ministry has sent trainers to train health officers in the hospital.

Dr. Tugaineyo also said they have some protective gears from the Health Ministry and expect more supplies.

*******

URN