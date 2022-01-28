Bugisu Cooperative Union to turn Musundi House into 5 star hotel

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Bugisu Cooperative Union has earmarked 5.1 billion Shillings to turn Musundi House building in Mbale into a 5-star hotel.

The building, one of the oldest and tallest in the Central Business District will be renovated and changed from a commercial building to a state of the art hotel, to be named Masaba Hotel and Apartments.

The contract has been handed to Mt. Elgon Property Development Limited, who have been tasked to complete the job within 12 months. Bugisu Cooperative Union Board Chairperson, Nathan Nandala Mafabi is optimistic that upon completion, the building will be the best in Mbale City.

Nandala said the board has confidence in the contractors and that he is hopeful the renovation will be completed in the stipulated timeframe. Before plans of constructing the hotel, Bugisu Cooperative Union evicted all tenants from Musundi House.

The vice-chairperson of the Bugisu Cooperative Union Board, John Musila says Musundi House is a historical building that keeps the legacy of the union as a farmers’ organization and cautioned the contractors against shoddy works.

Eng. Stanley Watenga of Mt. Elgon Property Development Limited said that the idea of turning Bugisu Cooperative Union’s Musundi House into a hotel started three years ago, but the commencement of the project was delayed because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Watenga says they spent one year and six months on consultation and research on how best they could carry out the construction project. He added that confirmed works will commence in early February.

Peter Weduku, one of the elders in Bugisu Cooperative Union welcomed the initiative saying that this will beautify Mbale and generate more finances for the cooperative union.

URN