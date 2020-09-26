Bugisu: Coffee farmers counting losses due to destructive dieback disease

Sironko, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Coffee farmers in Sironko, Bulambuli and Bududa district are counting losses due to the suspected outbreak of the dieback disease.

James Gudoyi, a coffee farmer from Bumasabo sub-county in Bulambuli district says the disease makes the coffee plant to shade off all the berries and leaves before drying up.

He says he first noticed the disease in August this year and spread ash in his garden with the hope of eliminating the disease in vain.

Stephen Madagi, a coffee farmer from Bugitimwa sub county in Sironko district says the disease is fast spreading since they don’t know what to do to stop it.

He says the disease has spread to Gombe town council, Bumasifwa, Buwalasi, Buchabo and Bubeze sub-counties.

Madagi has called for the government intervention to help combat the disease, saying it is likely to take a huge toll on coffee growing.

Stephen Wamusi, another coffee farmer from Bushika sub county in Bududa district says their survival is under threat since coffee is the only cash crop in Bugisu region.

James Nandala, the Bugitimwa sub county LC III chairperson says the agricultural officer in the sub-county has been sensitizing farmers on the radio.

Michael Wodeje, the Bukyabo sub-county agricultural officer has urged farmers to improve the management of nutrient in their gardens as the only sure way to chase the disease.

He warns farmers against pouring ash in their gardens saying it will only worsen the situation.

*****

URN