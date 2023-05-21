Buganda Land Board, FIDA-Uganda to help vulnerable women acquire land titles

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Buganda Land Board (BLB) and FIDA Uganda are joining hands to help women in the central region acquire full rights to their land.

The two entities announced as they unveiled a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to work together.

The programme is set to begin rolling out in the greater Luweero territory before spreading out to the rest of the kingdom.

The vulnerable groups include widows, elderly women, women-led families, women in far-reaching areas, and women living with HIV among others.

Representing 80% of the agricultural labour force in Uganda, women carry out most of the agricultural work producing up to 80% of food and cash crops.

Despite their essential contributions to the national economy, only a few women enjoy secure rights to the land they till.

In fact, with control and ownership of land mainly concentrated in the hands of men, most women are crucially dependent upon male family members for access to land.

Through the MOU, the two entities shall mutually work together and leverage each other’s expertise to support vulnerable women to register their interests on land and acquire certificates of title under land managed by the board.