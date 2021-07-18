Buganda Chief Magistrate Gladys Kamasanyu hospitalized after attack by thugs

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Chief Magistrate of Utilities and Wildlife Court at Buganda Road, Gladys Kamasanyu was on Saturday attacked by unknown people. She was soon after admitted at IHK in Namuwongo.

According to the Kampala Metropolitan Area Acting Police Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire, Kamasanyu was attacked outside Green Hill Academy in Namuwongo at 11.00am.

“She parked her car and later crossed the road to go to the schools. As she was heading out, three men who were on motorcycles and had been allegedly trailing her waited for her kicked Kamasanyu and she fell on the ground.

According to Owoyesigyire, the thugs stole her property which includes a phone and her bag. Owoyesigyire, adds that investigations into the matter have since commenced.

The Spokesperson of the Judiciary Jamson Karemani explained that Kamasanyu was attacked while going to pick her child’s PLE result slip and she is steadily improving at International Hospital Kampala.

This is not the first time Kamasanyu is being attacked. In 2019, she was attacked by the supporters of Dr Stella Nyanzi in court and hit with a bottle after she found Nyanzi guilty of offensive communication, the sentence which was later overturned by the High Court.

Kamasanyu also being the head of the only Specialized Wildlife Court in Africa has presided over several cases involving suspects charged with offences related to illegal possession of wildlife species.

Kamasanyu’s attack comes a few days after she was promoted from Grade one Magistrate to a Chief Magistrate.

