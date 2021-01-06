Bududa sub county NRM chairperson released on bond

Bududa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The NRM Chairperson for Bududa Sub County, Bududa District has been released on bond. Ibrahim Wabuyobo was arrested on Thursday on the orders of the NRM Vice-chairperson for Eastern region Capt Mike Mukula for allegedly selling bicycles which were meant for NRM LCI Chairpersons.

In November, Bududa district received 1,600 bicycles for free distribution to the village and parish NRM chairpersons to mobilise for their party candidate ahead of 2021 general elections.

The district comprises 1441 villages and 159 parishes.

However, some of the beneficiaries of the bicycles say they were asked to pay 20,000 Shillings only to realize later that the bicycles are meant to be for free.

Jafari Magyezi the Bududa district police commander says that investigations into the matter are on-going.

The release of Wabuyobo has angered some of the beneficiaries. William Wetaya a beneficiary from Nafula village says that although the suspect is entitled to bond, the investigations may not be completed by the police and they may not get their bicycles.

URN