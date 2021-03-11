Bududa road unit grounded over worn out tyres

Bududa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Bududa district road construction unit is grounded due to worn-out tyres. The road construction unit comprises a water bowser, wheel loader, compactor and a grader.

The unit was grounded three months ago during the rehabilitation of Bukibolo-Bumasheti road where the work was abandoned midway.

The district stopped the works because the tyres are worn out which affected the movement of the grader.

The grounding of the unit has affected road works in the district. Bududa district has over 52 roads covering a distance of 227 kilometers, most of them in very bad shape.

Isaa Bukoma, the Bududa district engineer says they need huge sums of money to fix new tyres on the grader. According to Bukoma, each tyre costs 20 million Shillings.

He says that they have written to the Works and Transport Ministry for support so that they can replace the old tyres in order to work on the poor roads in the district.

Yonasan Bululu, Bududa district vice-chairperson says the road unit is always deployed to do private works something that affects their operations.

He however asked the ministry to support them since they receive less funding from the central government.

“We get less money from local revenue, which money has many other things to do,” Bululu said.

Some of the residents like Peter Namulembwa, Apollo Wenani and Grace Namono say the road network in the district is appalling.

The trio says they are unable to transport their agricultural produce to the market.

