Bududa NRM registrar arrested for selling yellow bicycles

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Bududa has arrested the Bududa district NRM registrar for allegedly selling the yellow bicycles which the party gave free for use by its grassroots mobilizers.

The arrest of Michael Wanditi Watalunga who also doubles as the NRM coordinator Bududa was a response to the directive by Captain Mike Mukula during his visit in Bududa to canvass for votes for the NRM party last month. His directive came after a section of LCI chairpersons told Mukula that they had not received the bicycles.

In November, Bududa district received 1,600 bicycles for free distribution to the village and parish NRM chairpersons to mobilise for their party candidate ahead of 2021 general elections.

The district comprises 1,441 villages and 159 parishes.

However, some of the beneficiaries of the bicycles say they were asked to pay 20,000 Shillings only to realize later that the bicycles were meant to be absolutely free.

Jafari Magyezi, the Bududa district police commander confirmed the arrest saying they have been investigating the matter since last month when they were directed to arrest him.

Elly Watamba, a beneficiary from Bududa sub county hailed police for taking action saying they are ready to support NRM but corruption in the party has made some of them to defect. He said when something comes at the district, they expect the NRM officials to give it to them as the beneficiaries.

Peter Nambale, another beneficiary said this shall help to address the issue of corruption within the NRM officials in the district. He said they should investigate other officials and even chase them from the job so that others can learn.

