Bududa NRM leaders accused of extortion in bicycle distribution exercise

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Bududa district National Resistance Movement-NRM party officials are on the spot for alleged extortion in the ongoing yellow bicycle distribution exercise to village and parish NRM chairpersons.

Bududa district received 1,600 bicycles for free distribution to the village and parish NRM chairpersons to mobilise for their party candidate ahead of 2021 general elections.

The district comprises 1,441 villages and 159 parishes.

However, some of the beneficiaries of the bicycles say they were asked to pay some money only to realize later that the bicycles are meant free.

Clement Watyekele, the Namaitsu parish NRM chairperson in Bududa sub county says that he gathered 30 NRM village chairpersons to collect their bicycles only to realize that district officials want money.

He says the officials asked each beneficiary to pay Shillings 20,000 something he out rightly rejected prompting the officials to chase them away saying only those who pay will receive the bicycles.

David Bukuwa, the Nashitokholo NRM village chairperson says although the bicycles were meant for chairpersons, many beneficiaries are not.

Derrick Lukoye says that he was made to pay Shillings 20,000 to receive his bicycle, adding that those who didn’t have money didn’t receive the bikes.

Clement Makhoso, the Bududa sub county LC V councilor has confirmed receiving complaints from chairpersosn concerning the bicycle distribution exercise.

He says that over 50 beneficiaries in his sub-county alone missed out on the bicycles. According to Makhoso, they have already complained to the RDC over the matter.

Yonasan Bululu, the Bududa district LC V vice-chairperson has promised to follow up the matter with the Resident District Commissioner and NRM secretariat to establish the truth.

The Bududa district NRM chairperson, Stephen Wakyaya says the extortion only happened in Bududa sub county but not in the entire district.

He said they cautioned the Bududa sub-county NRM chairperson, Ibrahim Wabuyobo who denied the complaints of extortion.

*****

URN