Bududa gets UGX 162 million NUSAF III funds for road works

Bududa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Bududa district local government has received 162 million shillings from the Northern Uganda Social Action Fund program. The funds are meant for the construction of community roads in five sub-counties.

According to Bosco Makuma the Bududa district engineer, the sub-counties which will benefit are Bukibokolo with 3.5 kilometres, Bushika with 3 kilometres, Bushiyi with 2.8 kilometres, Bushiribo with 3 kilometres and Bumayoka with 3 kilometres. Makuma adds that in the last five-year NUSAF program, Bududa district received 5 Billion shillings which they used in constructing water secures.

Simon Wadada, the district agricultural officer says that the five roads are going to help communities to improve their livelihoods. He adds that people from hard to reach areas in the five sub-counties will use those roads to transport their products like cabbages, tomatoes, bananas among others to Mbale town or Bududa town council market to improve on their daily income and their area.

Topista Kalenda, the Bushiribo sub-county chief urged the district to lobby for more opening of roads. He says that 15.3 kilometres are too small in the five targeted sub-counties.

Gorge William Wopuwa, the Bududa Resident District Commissioner asked the district engineer to closely supervise the works to ensure they are of quality standards.

Ronald Fumbo and Chris Wamembe both residents from Bukibokolo sub-county expressed their happiness with the project saying that this is going to help them to transport their agricultural products to market areas like Mbale town, Bududa town and Manafwa.

*****

URN