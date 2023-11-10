Budo favourites at Clash of Titans golf in Entebbe

12 schools vie for honors in 2 edition of Clash of Titans

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Golfers from Kings College Budo are fancied to dominate the second edition of the Clash of Titans tournament that tees off Saturday at Entebbe Club. Clash of the Titans, is a golf tournament bringing together alumni of different schools across the country.

The first edition was held last year and brought together more than 250 golfers from five leading secondary schools.

According to Serwano Walusimbi, captain of Entebbe Club and Budo, the event is an opportunity for leading private and public sector figures in the country and world to interact over a game of golf.

There is an increase of number of schools from five last year. The list now has King’s College Budo, St Henry’s Kitovu, Mvara , Ndejje, Namilyango College, Ntare Boys School, Namasagali College, Mwiri ,Tororo College, Kigezi High School, St Mary’s College Kisubi, Makerere College School, Nyakasura , Nabumali , Namugongo , Nyanza, Entebbe Secondary and Gayaza High School.

The categories will be best team, best player Men and lady, Best Dressed team and winners for Men A, B and C and Ladies A winner side bets longest drive and nearest to the pin both Men and Ladies.

The mode of play is Stableford Full Handicap. The alumni tournament is sponsored by Hima Cement, Bell Wether Properties, Wase DFCU Bank, Farmer’s Choice, Wakefield Business Solutions and Castle Lite Beer

Entries for each school

1. Buddo 15

2. Mvara 17

3. Ndejje 11

4. Namilyango 30

5. Ntare 33

6. Namasagali 10

7. Mwiri 16

8. Tororo College 10

9. Kigezi 13

10. Smack 21

11 kitovu 10

12. Macos 10

13. Nyakasura

14. Nabumali 15

15. Namugongo 16

17. Nyanza 18

18. Entebbe Ss 6

19. Gayaza high 2