Budaka RDC demands accountability of Covid-19 money

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Budaka Resident District Commissioner Martin Orochi has directed the Chief Administrative Officer to account for the Covid-19 money.

In a letter dated 9 Nov 2020, addressed to the Chief Administrative Officer, Orochi tasked the officers to explain the whereabouts of 40 million shillings that Members of Parliament gave to the taskforce.

Early this year, parliament allocated 20 Million Shillings to each Member of Parliament to help them in the fight against the pandemic in the respective constituencies. However, the move sparked outrage from the public.

President Museveni while giving his 12th address to the nation on Covid-19 on April 28, said the MPs had fallen into a trap by taking the money. He also accused them of trying to divert Ugandans from focusing on the bigger fight against Covid-19. He asked the MPs to return the money to the treasury.

Justice Michael Elubu of the High Court ordered that the 20 Million Shillings be given to the district or National taskforce or bank it on the Parliamentary Commission Account in Bank of Uganda.

Orochi who also chairs the district covid-19 taskforce noted that since September, the district did not have any covid-19 cases in the isolation center or any serious activity that could prompt the expenditure of the funds. He adds that if the officers fail to account for the money, they will personally be held responsible.

Fredrick Kitutu, the Deputy CAO of Budaka acknowledged receipt of the money adding that the money was spent as per the guidelines from the Ministry of Finance. He neither confirmed nor denied that the money was spent without the knowledge and approval of the district covid-19 taskforce.

URN