Budaka RDC bans animal movement at night

Budaka, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Budaka Resident District Commissioner George Magunda, has banned the movement of livestock and birds in the district at night.

The ban according to the RDC follows the upsurge of cattle theft in the district where over 50 heads of cattle were stolen from Mugiti sub county in the last one week. The RDC made the ban today during the district security meeting held at the district headquarters.

The stern action follows the community outcry to the RDC to take immediate action to curb the rampant theft of livestock including animals given to them by government under Operation Wealth Creation programme.

He directed police led by the DPC to impound any person or truck found moving animals at night even if with a permit, adding that those willing to move their animals should do so after the curfew hour of 5:30am.

He directed police to reinstate all the police posts, checkpoints to ensure that people’s property and life are protected during this festive season where some criminals want to commit crime.

“With effect from today, I have banned any form of movement of livestock, birds at night following the increased cases of animal theft in the district especially in Mugiti sub county and I have henceforth directed security agencies and police to impound all vehicles carrying livestock at night even if they have movement permits,” Magunda said.

The ban according to security sources will be lifted after the festive season next year.

Mohamad Tagwaiko Mboizi, the deputy district speaker who doubles as the Mugiti sub county district councilor said criminals have been using ungazetted roads to connect to Mbale city where animals are sold to butchers.

He was optimistic that since the night transportation of livestock has been banned, there will be a significant reduction in animal theft.

Theft of animals has been on the increase in Bukedi North region leading to the loss of several lives by action of mob justice.

URN