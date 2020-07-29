Budaka health facility closed after staff tests positive for Covid-19

Budaka, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A health worker at Lyama health center III in Lyama sub county in Budaka district has tested positive for the coronavirus disease-Covid-19.

Dr. Erisa Mulwani, the Budaka District Health Officer says the affected health worker is a contact of the late Eunice Chimatala, who succumbed to Covid-19 at Joy Hospice clinic in Mbale district last week.

According to Dr. Mulwani, the health worker is currently admitted in the isolation unit at Mbale Regional Referral Hospital for treatment.

He explains that the Health worker is a part time staff at Buwansunguyi health center II in Namisindwa where the late Chimatala worked as a cleaner.

He says they have also quarantined six health workers at Lyama health center III and are now tracing their contacts.

Grace Iliotu, the Budaka District Information Officer, says Lyama health center III has also been sealed off to the public since the health workers are quarantined in the same facility.

She says there were no patients in the health center by the time it was closed. Lyama health center III becomes the third facility to be sealed off within a space of one week because of Covid-19.

The others are Joy Hospice, Buwansunguyi health II and Pioneer hospital and it’s annex. Uganda has so far registered 1135 coronavirus cases with 989 recoveries and two deaths.

URN