BTVET institutes demand for additional slots at selection exercise

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Principals of Business, Technical and Vocational Education Training-BTVET Institutions have asked the Ministry of Education and Sports to increase the number of slots allocated to them during the national school selection process.

At the concluded selection process for post lower secondary education, over 70 BTVET Institutes were present. However, each was allocated a maximum number of 50 students. The number was fixed by the ministry and it matches the available capitation and other funding which government injects in such institutions.

David Eliachu, the principal of Iganga Technical Institute says that in the previous years, they have been attracting a huge number of students offering to take up technical courses but much of these could not be absorbed due to the fixed number of enrollment.

“There’s interest. Many learners that we meet express interest in our institutions but they cannot join because the number we can admit are limited. Those who try going through the government are limited. These numbers are a disservice,” he says.

Vincent Sunday, the principal of Kakira Technical Institute argues that since government is gearing towards Skilling Uganda, it better that they increase the funding to their sector to match up the dream instead of letting students go for upper secondary and the Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education-UACE who latter enroll at universities and end up on streets jobless.

Hadijah Nakakande, the principal of Ahmed Sseguya Memorial Technical Institute says that at times they also fail to attract private students due to the fees levied. She points out that the BTVET curriculum requires much more practical that can be offered without incurring costs which at times scares away learners.

Fred Muwanga, principal Nakawa vocational college notes that currently there has been a gap in the guidance and counselling where technical education is looked at with bias. Muwanga, however, argues that with the new lower secondary curriculum which respects Vocational education, they expect more students.

Hajjat Safinah Musene Commissioner in charge of BTVET stresses that they have only been constrained by the funds since an increase in the slots means more things may be changed from staff, equipment and capitation.

She, however, assures principals that the ministry is expecting to receive some funding and soon all their grievances will be addressed.

