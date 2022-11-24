Bruno Fernandes insists Ronaldo, Portugal fully focused on World Cup opener

✳ TODAY

⚽ Switzerland vs Cameroon 1pm (UBC TV)

⚽ Portugal vs Ghana 7pm (UBC TV)

⚽ Brazil vs Serbia 10pm

⚽ Uruguay vs South Korea 4pm

Doha, Qatar | Xinhua | Midfielder Bruno Fernandes has probably been in a more difficult position than many in the run-up to the World Cup finals, given that he plays alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United and also the Portuguese national team.

Ronaldo’s relationship deteriorated so much over recent days following a controversial TV interview. On Tuesday, it was confirmed that he and the club had parted ways, with his contract canceled by mutual agreement.

The striker’s s future has been the topic of all of the Portugal team’s press conferences and on the eve of their World Cup debut on Thursday, it was Fernandes’ turn to face the press and discuss Ronaldo’s departure from Old Trafford.

“No, he hasn’t discussed it with me,” said Fernandes. “It is his personal decision for him and his family. We haven’t discussed the topic but we are all focused on the national team and the World Cup,” he said.

Fernandes insisted the topic had not taken the focus away from preparing to face Ghana in their opening match, saying, “you know how important playing for Portugal is for Cristiano and for all of us. Our focus is 100 percent on the national team and we are all aware of what we have to do.”

He said that he had not been put in a difficult position regarding his former clubmate.

“It was a privilege to play with Cristiano and a dream at the club. Cristiano has always been an inspiration for me, it was a dream to be able to play with him at Man Utd, but we know nothing lasts forever,” he concluded.