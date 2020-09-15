Bruhan Byaruhanga wins NRM mayoral flag for Nakawa

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kampala Capital CityAiutority Deputy Speaker Bruhan Mugisha Byaruhanga has emerged victorious as the National Resistance Movement voted for mayoral candidates in party primaries held on Monday.

Byaruhanga was declared the winner with 8,987 votes defeating Moses Mubiru who polled 3,022 votes. The other people in the race included Adam Kibuka who garnered 2,430 votes accounting and James Buteera Kiyonga who managed only 76 votes.

The NRM Nakawa Division Returning officer Sharifa Namwase declared Bruhan the NRM candidate without results for two parishes in Naguru that didn’t vote because of chaos in the area.

For areas in Naguru 31 and 32 villages that consist of Naguru Police barracks and Nakawa Market, the electoral commission declared that there shall be a re-run after chaos ensued following allegations of malpractice between voters of incumbent division councillor Winnie Nandudu and Peace Kyomugisha. Kyomugisha had polled 662 and Nandudu 498 in the nullified race.

Meanwhile, there are over 18 petitions especially for the LCIII positions with several voters complaining about rigged elections. The NRM Electoral Commission of Nakawa says that they will work with their lawyers to handle the petitions and ensure that all complaints are resolved.

********

URN