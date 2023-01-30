British National collapses, dies in Masindi hotel

Masindi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A British national has collapsed and died in her guest room in Masindi hotel. The deceased has been identified as Katelia Khushid Banu, 37. The incident happened at around 12am on Monday.

A worker at the hotel who spoke to Uganda Radio Network on condition of anonymity on Monday morning explained that the deceased checked into Masindi hotel together with her nine relatives around 8pm on Sunday after traveling from Kampala as tourists from the United Kingdom.

After being cleared by the hotel management, the deceased reportedly entered room number 11 where she would spend the night. However, at around 11:30pm, her relatives who were still outside heard her screaming for help from the bathroom. They responded quickly and found her on the floor.

She told them that she had taken a shower and slid on the floor shortly after dressing up. Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson told URN that after the incident, Banu’s relatives supported her and she sat outside with them before asking them to take her back to her room, where she collapsed and died.

He says the deceased and her relatives traveled to Uganda on January 16, 2023, and spent some time in Kampala until January 29, 2023, when they traveled to Masindi. According to Hakiza, the deceased’s body has been conveyed to the city mortuary pending a postmortem. In April 2022, an Indian national also died in a guest house in Kikuube district.

The deceased was identified as 40-year-old Mike Sultan, a resident of Hoima city. His lifeless body was found lying in his room in Kasonga guest house in Kasonga village, Kasonga parish in Kyangwali sub-county.

Preliminary information then showed that the deceased traveled to Kyangwali to supply his clients with various items that included soap, cooking oil, sugar, biscuits, and salt among others. He checked in the guest around 6:30 pm after supplying the merchandise.

The guesthouse management became suspicious when he failed to wake up the following morning and was compelled to check what was happening only to find him lying dead on his bed.

URN