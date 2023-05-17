British High Commission in Kampala celebrates coronation of King Charles III

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Hundreds of diplomats, ministers, politicians, judges, civil society and other government officials on Thursday night gathered at the Residence of the British High Commissioner in Kampala to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III.

Charles, 74, was on Saturday at Westminster Abbey in London crowned to become king after the death in September of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II to make it 70 years since a British monarch was last crowned.

During her speech, the British High Commissioner, Kate Airey told the packed audience that the evening was not about talking politics or the UK’s work in Uganda.

“Instead, I want to talk about the values that His Majesty the King wanted the coronation to embody; sustainability, youth, community and diversity. These are close to his heart, the same themes were central to his visit to Uganda in 2007,” Airey said.

“These themes were woven into the coronation in obvious and subtle ways. From the British wildflowers and plants that dominate the beautiful invitation and emblem to the fact that his majesty’s first words in the service were spoken to a 14-year-old chorister. From the use of three Celtic languages in the ceremony to the inclusion of peers from Muslim, Hindu, Sikh and Jewish faiths for the first time.”